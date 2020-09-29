HP Postpones First 2 District Matches

Highland Park will delay the start of its District 13-5A volleyball schedule by one week for precautionary reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lady Scots (1-5) were originally slated to open district play on Tuesday at Royse City, followed by a home match on Oct. 2 against West Mesquite. Both of those contests have been rescheduled for consecutive Saturdays in October, on Oct. 10 (Royse City) and Oct. 17 (West Mesquite).

The Lady Scots will now start the district schedule on Oct. 6 at Greenville, with the first home match three days later against Crandall.

HP also cancelled its nondistrict tri-matches last week. The rescheduled matches necessitated a future schedule shift, too, with a nondistrict tilt against Sachse moved from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7.

The abrupt cancellations came during the same two-week period that the HP football team was forced to call off its first two nondistrict games against Austin Westlake and Mesquite Horn for the same reason.