With the American Cancer Society at risk of cutting cancer research funding by 50% this year amind the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say supporting Cattle Baron’s Ball, which is traditionally the largest single-night fundraiser albeit online this year, is more critical than ever.

The American Cancer Society invests $100 million in new research each year, but with projected revenue for the year down by a third, cancer research funding is at risk of being reduced by 50%.

“Any dollar that we can give back right now is monumental – it’s monumental for cancer research, it’s monumental for American Cancer Society.” Heather Randall, one of this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball co-chairs

The American Cancer Society funds 60 grants in Texas, totaling $40 million as of 2019, including $8.9 million for UT Southwestern Medical Center.

During the last 47 years, Cattle Baron’s has funded significant advancements in cancer treatment and detection including, but not limited to:

A cure for many types of childhood leukemia;

Development of a PSA screening test for prostate cancer;

Development of mammography for the detection of breast cancer;

Discovery of genes for inherited colon and breast cancer;

Development of Tamoxifen to treat breast cancer and monoclonal antibodies to treat breast cancer (Herceptin) and lymphoma (Rituxan);

Development of ACS’ Clinical Trials Matching Service, which connects patients with more than 64,000 different treatment options.

The society has also provided entertainment in hospitals and offsite for thousands of children undergoing cancer treatment.

