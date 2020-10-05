Mansion on Turtle Creek Celebrates 40th With Refresh

Just in time for its 40th birthday, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek unveiled newly refurbished guestrooms and suites, an inviting lobby and inspired guest experiences as the latest elements of the property’s extensive, multi-year reinvention.

Redefining the concept of residential luxury – a concept that the Mansion itself introduced when it first transformed from a private estate to an award-winning boutique hotel 40 years ago – the reimagined property was conceived by a team of leading designers and architects, including world-renowned interior designer Thomas Pheasant and Dallas architecture firm, three, who’s president, Gary Koerner, was the designer and project architect that introduced the Mansion in 1980.

Together, the team celebrated the original building’s quintessential characteristics and charm while simultaneously incorporating a fresh and convivial sense of style. In addition to the redesigned spaces, several new, unique services and partnerships further provide the utmost in ease and highlight the Mansion’s Texas heritage.

From custom-designed, handcrafted cowboy boots by bespoke boot boutique Miron Crosby to services from Neiman Marcus, the one-of-a-kind offerings deliver the ultimate guest experience while celebrating the property’s distinctive Dallas roots.

“Since its inception, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek has been a beloved gathering place for the local community and visiting travelers alike, and it is with great pride and pleasure that we welcome guests to experience the next chapter of the Mansion’s illustrious story,” said Andrea Gates, managing director of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. “Offering a modern interpretation of the property’s signature, residential style, the new Mansion reflects the pinnacle of luxury hospitality in today’s times. We’re thrilled to mark our 40th anniversary with the official reintroduction of the hotel and look forward to the countless memories to come over the next 40 years and beyond!”

Originally built in 1925 as a private estate, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek boasts original architecture influenced by 16th century Renaissance Italy and meticulously restored features including hand-carved fireplaces, marble floors and stained-glass windows. Inspired by these offerings and the Mansion’s distinctive and distinguished spirit, Pheasant’s entirely customized approach creates an undeniably refined yet residential atmosphere that highlights the Mansion’s rich history at each turn. From the artfully curated bookshelf niches in each guestroom, to the subtle motifs in the carpets and cabinetry drawn from preexisting elements of the property, to the unique corridors adorned with photographs of modern ranch memorabilia, each detail of the redesign perfectly portrays Rosewood’s guiding “A Sense of Place” philosophy, wherein the local sensibilities of the destination are realized throughout all aspects of the property.

“With its incredible setting and story, the Mansion has always evoked an animated and engaging atmosphere that makes its guests feel warmly welcomed and instantly at home,” said Thomas Pheasant. “Taking this residential quality to the next level, while at the same time honoring the Mansion’s rich heritage and history, was the focus of the renovation, and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to build upon the property’s legacy and usher in the next iteration of what is surely one of the most cherished hotels of our time.”

Lobby









Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a newly designed, bright, and airy entry rotunda that brings the hotel’s Turtle Creek setting into its interior, akin to a glassed-in garden conservatory. Inspired by the hand-carved decorative columns of the original estate, the entryway’s plaster dome, with a leaf-like design cascading down the ceiling, evokes the old-world whimsy of the property. The dome detail was handcrafted by Casci Ornamental Plaster whose founder collaborated on the original plaster barrel ceiling found within the Mansion’s famous library in 1925. Over the course of six months, 12 master craftsmen worked tirelessly to create the plaster ceiling, which transports guests into a dreamlike state and sets the tone for the incomparable journey that awaits inside.

An inviting lobby living room features separate concierge and registration areas and ample lounge seating to provide a comfortable and casual experience where guests can enjoy beverage service. Throughout the room, classic residential design elements blend with contemporary décor to further evoke its residential quality, including rich wood paneling, custom-made tables and chairs and locally sourced objets de art.

Guestrooms and Suites









Situated across the hotel’s nine floors, 142 new, expertly appointed accommodations span from 450 to 2,650 square feet, offering some of the most generously-sized rooms in Dallas. Boldly re-imagined by Thomas Pheasant, the spaces retain several of the original rooms’ and suites’ most beloved elements, including French doors, petite balconies, and bold crown molding. Each of the guestrooms, suites, and corridors further honor the original property and its Southern setting with specially commissioned photography showcasing Texas, Dallas, and the original estate.

Elegant design details are drawn from the estate’s most storied spaces such as the wood-paneled library and ornate façade. Combining these elements with modern comforts and amenities, the accommodations offer an entirely unique experience and provide an idyllic home away from home for guests.

Within each guestroom and suite, a calm color palette of purples, greens, peaches or blues is mixed with cream and beige tones to conjure a comfortable and inviting environment, while sophisticated custom furnishings, millwork, textiles and art produce a look that is truly timeless. Exceptional craftmanship is showcased through intrinsically residential design details, including mahogany wood paneling, white-washed oak flooring and mirror-paneled double doors. Damask wall coverings featuring satin brass and bronze accents serve as an impressive focal point of each individual space, complemented by completely custom-made furnishings from Thomas Pheasant’s signature Studio Line. Spacious, fully renovated bathrooms are enveloped in a warm patina with French brass finishes and offer custom Waterworks fixtures and an oversized walk-in shower.

One-of-a-Kind Art

A specially curated art collection includes approximately 50 custom-created works scattered throughout the newly designed spaces, each carefully commissioned by Eaton Fine Art to exude casual luxury and introduce patrons to the property’s history and the destination of Dallas. Guests are greeted by sophisticated abstract paintings and sepia-toned photography showcasing the hotel’s surrounding Texan landscape. Within the guestrooms and suites, local Dallas photographer Sil Azevedo was commissioned to capture striking shots of the Mansion, emphasizing the architectural details of the property through distinctive vantage points. Guest corridors are lined with large-scale “portrait-style” photographs of classic Western symbols such as tooled silver spurs and other horse tack. Adding to the residential ambiance of the hallways are 128 ceramic vessels, each different in shape and size, commissioned by prestigious potter Sara Paloma. The entire collection sophisticatedly embodies Rosewood’s A Sense of Place® philosophy, creating a feeling of ease and familiarity for all guests.

Bespoke Partnerships and Programming

Guests of the hotel also enjoy exclusive amenities and services carefully curated to elevate the residential and distinctly Texan nature of a visit to Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Fusing the property’s history and a shared appreciation for hand-craftsmanship, detailing and artisanship, the Mansion has created custom boots in collaboration with Miron Crosby, a local bespoke cowboy boot brand based in neighboring Highland Park Village, that celebrates and embodies the property’s unique heritage and charm.

Made of calf, Nile belly crocodile and kid skin and featuring intricate inlay and applique design details, the boots beautifully highlight the Mansion’s iconic quatrefoil motifs, which are displayed throughout the property and grounds. Guests may browse and purchase The Mansion Boots or add their own custom elements to the design on mironcrosby.com.

In addition to the partnership with Miron Crosby, a new partnership with luxury retailer Neiman Marcus affords guests residing in the hotel’s top suites with one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, including unprecedented and private early access to the brand’s flagship store before it opens to the public. For those who would rather remain at the Mansion, a selection of high-end clothing and accessories will be hand delivered to their suite following a custom consultation with one of the brand’s sophisticated stylists. Suite stayers also receive access to a Lexus to utilize throughout their stay through the property’s partnership with the luxury automobile brand.

Also coinciding with the redesign is the debut of new associate uniforms, further emphasizing the property’s commitment to sophisticated style and design. Created by California-based designer Sigal Gold of Styleworks LLC, the uniforms are inspired by the hotel and the historical narrative of Dallas at large, with special styles issued for each department – from plaid suede jackets complemented by caps and ascots for the valet attendees to lapel waistcoats featuring bespoke embroidery for the bartending team. Building upon an earth-toned base, vibrant and unique design elements, including custom crest buttons and cufflinks showcasing the Mansion seal, adorn each outfit.

The unveiling of the new guestrooms, suites and lobby marks the latest of the Mansion’s many recent developments following the introduction of a new pool and event lawn in 2018. The hotel’s larger renaissance also includes the appointment of Sebastien Archambault as executive chef, launching a new chapter for The Mansion Restaurant, a highly acclaimed culinary icon in Texas.