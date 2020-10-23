Vogel Alcove Supporters Find Way To Dance

With Martyn Lucas rocking the keyboards during a virtual concert on Aug. 20, supporters and friends of Vogel Alcove sang, danced, and raised money.

Martyn Lucas sports the gold sequined jacket given to him by Sir Elton John.

Their cause: to provide therapeutic early childhood services, school-age programs, and family support services for homeless children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old and their families.

Lucas, a former Phantom of the Opera, is known as the World Piano Man.

“His contagious energy and unique styles of singing had everyone smiling, sharing conversations and singing along,” said Karen Hughes, president and CEO, Vogel Alcove.

Regina Bruce holding a guitar signed by Jon Bon.

Sponsored by Santander Consumer USA, donations brought in song requests as the evening began with a request for “You’ve Got a Friend In Me,” and rocked on with Elton John’s “Crocodile Rock,” Billy Joel’s “Movin’ Out,” and a sing-along of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody “

Regina Bruce prevailed in the auction of a guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi but then donated it back, and a silent bidder scooped it up.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.