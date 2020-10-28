HP Getting Creative With Schedule Shifts

Playing two or more matches in one day is nothing new for high school volleyball teams. But Highland Park’s doubleheader on Saturday will be a unique only-in-2020 situation.

The Lady Scots will play a pair of rescheduled matches, first hosting a nondistrict clash with Arlington Martin at 9 a.m. before traveling to North Forney for a District 13-5A makeup at 1 p.m.

That will come on the heels of a nondistrict match at home against Greenville on Friday. It’s just the latest twist in a slate that has been retooled numerous times because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lady Scots will play three home matches in a 24-hour span next weekend, too. They will face district foe Forney on Friday, nondistrict opponent Sachse on Saturday morning, and league opponent Royse City on Saturday afternoon.

HP is handling the craziness in stride, having swept every 13-5A opponent thus far after easy wins over Mesquite Poteet on Oct. 24 and West Mesquite on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (8-6, 7-0) had a five-match winning streak snapped with a nondistrict loss at Plano West on Oct. 20, in another match added at the last minute.