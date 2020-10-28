Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 19 – 25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COLD CASE?

So much for taking a pleasant fall dip in an unseasonably warm pool: Before 5:53 p.m. Oct. 21, a cold-hearted crook snatched the pool water heater from a 55-year-old woman’s home in the 4900 block of Ellensburg Drive.

20 Tuesday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for vandalism at a home in the 8900 block of Devonshire Drive.

22 Thursday

Reported at 12:08 a.m.: A vandal on Oct. 20 damaged a 32-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4900 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Given at 12:23 a.m.: a criminal trespassing warning to a person not welcomed at Berkshire Court Shopping Center in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

At 8:31 a.m., management told an unwanted guest to never return to apartments in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

Online records didn’t show reporting times for thefts in the parking lot from an employee of The Original Pancake House on Northwest Highway and outside a home in the 12000 block of Browning Lane.

Reported at 2:57 p.m.: A 20-year-old man from the 11800 block of Jamestown Road complained of receiving more than 10 unwelcome texts from a known annoyance.

Burglarized before 3:35 p.m.: a 45-year-old Laveen, Arizona man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

A problem customer’s prize for refusing to leave NorthPark Center when asked? A criminal trespassing warning issued at 3:35 p.m.

Before 5:23 p.m., a vandal went into the restroom of Boston Market at Forest Lane and Central Expressway and damaged the coat holder.

Burglarized before 5:39 p.m.: a 37-year-old woman’s vehicle at Wesley Prep at Inwood Road and Northwest Highway.

23 Friday

No coffee for you! At 9:11 a.m., an employee of the Starbuck’s at Preston Forest Square told an unwelcome guest not to return.

Arrested at 11:24 a.m.: a 57-year-old man accused of public intoxication at Preston Forest Village.

Before 2:38 p.m. in the 6400 block of Stefani Drive, a crook removed property from a vehicle belonging to Air West Solutions of Richardson.

Before 3:57 p.m., a rogue snagged property from a 32-year-old man’s vehicle outside a home in the 6000 block of Glendora Avenue.

Have you seen the completely nude photos of a 38-year-old woman from the 6800 block of Pemberton Drive? You weren’t supposed to, but a creepy acquaintance with an inadequate understanding of boundaries recently shared private images, according to a report made at 4:37 p.m.

Stolen before 5:01 p.m.: a 51-year-old man’s vehicle from Inwood Village.

24 Saturday

Online records didn’t show a reporting time for a theft from a Bentonville, Arkansas man at Inwood Village.

Before 12:22 p.m., a burglar smashed the window of a 46-year-old Addison woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square and grabbed the contents.

Taken before 4:56 p.m.: contents from a 32-year-old Irving woman’s vehicle at Preston Center.

25 Sunday

Arrested at 3:30 a.m.: a 52-year-old man accused of working with a knife-wielding accomplice to jimmy a gate and enter a private garage at apartments in the 8600 block of Preston Road. There they threatened two men, injuring one, in an attempt to keep stolen property, officers said. Police found .7 grams of methamphetamines on the arrested man.

Stolen overnight before 11:38 a.m.: a 42-year-old man’s vehicle from a home in the 10600 block of De Bercy Court.