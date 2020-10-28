Wednesday, October 28, 2020

A retail display at Westlake Dermatology Dallas. Photo: Peter Geissler, Litmus Industries
Westlake Dermatology Opens In Park Cities

Rachel Snyder

Westlake Dermatology opened its first Dallas location at 6565 Hillcrest Ave. in the Hilltop Plaza development.

Austin-based, Westlake Dermatology is a private physician-owned practice with 16 locations throughout Texas. Westlake Dermatology is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Complimentary parking is available in the Hilltop Plaza Garage. For more information, please visit their website.

The new, 3,000-square-foot facility offers medical dermatology services for skin ailments, including treatments for acne, lipomas, cysts, and skin cancer, as well as aesthetic services such as Botox and fillers, body contouring with SmartLipo, laser skin rejuvenation, chemical peels, and microneedling. 

Dr. Ramya Kollipara, is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologic surgeon specializing in the practice of both cosmetic and medical dermatology. She is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery, and American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. 

“I look forward to sharing my aesthetic and medical dermatology experience with the community,” said Kollipara. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

