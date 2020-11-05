Nation Waits for Election Outcome, Local Races All But Decided

As the nation waits to see outcome of the 2020 presidential election, there are still some local races that we’ve been keeping tabs on.

Although the race was called earlier, late Wednesday, Genevieve Collins officially ended her quest to oust U.S. Rep. Colin Allred from the 32nd Congressional District seat.

In Congressional District 24, the race remains too close to call – but that hasn’t stopped Republican Beth Van Duyne from declaring victory. Her opponent, Democrat Candace Valenzuela, says she won’t concede until all the votes are counted. Van Duyne is about 4,600 votes ahead.

Thursday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that 716 mail ballots were received and were due to be counted today, as well as 4,000 Election Day provisional ballots to process and send to the ballot board.

“Provisionals, military and overseas have 6 days after election to process,” he said.

Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the U.S. Postal Service to conduct two sweeps of 14 mail sorting and processing facilities in Texas for returned mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3.

State law requires that ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day be counted if counties receive them by 5 p.m. the following day.

Sullivan required the sweeps be conducted by 3 p.m. Wednesday, and by 6 p.m. word was received that the USPS found 815 mail-in ballots in Texas facilities and delivered them to their respective counties.

So far, the presidential race remains too close to call. People Newspapers is utilizing the methodology of the Associated Press, which currently has the electoral college votes at 264 for Joe Biden and 214 for Donald Trump, with counts continuing in several states, as well as several lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign either under consideration by various courts or tossed by judges.