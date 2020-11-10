Highland Park Village Christmas Lights, Shopping Stroll To Go On

While many events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, lights and shopping will go on at Highland Park Village’s Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll.

The one-evening-only event from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 9 will feature exclusive store promotions, festive treats, and community charity partners like the Salvation Army and S.M. Wright Foundation.

Attendees will be able to give back during the event via the Salvation Army’s bell ringers, S.M. Wright Foundation‘s Christmas in the Park toy drive, and a Jingle Bell Mistletoe pop-up benefiting the North Texas Food Bank.

For more information, visit Highland Park Village’s website.