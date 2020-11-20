Tickets On Sale For ‘A Very Electric Christmas

Tickets for Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas are on sale as of Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas will perform one show only at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Winspear Opera House. Masks are required and seating will be reduced capacity and socially-distanced, so tickets are expected to go fast.

Since appearing as semi-finalists on America’s Got Talent and winning the top honors on TRU TV’s Fake Off, Lightwire Theater has gone on to enthrall audiences worldwide with their combination of skill and grace as told through the technological innovations of moving light characters that magically appear out of the darkness. Combining the arts of puppetry, theater, and dance with the music of timeless holiday hits, this tale of family, friendship, and hope creates a one-of-a-kind holiday experience.

Based in New Orleans, Lightwire Theater continues to create and deliver innovative theatrical experiences to audiences worldwide including Hong Kong, Estonía, Canada, Belarus, China, Abu Dhabi, France, Taiwan, Germany, Brazil, and Russia. Lightwire has performed in all 50 states in the U.S. with one of their seven shows.

Follow the story of a young bird named Max and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole … his adventure begins! Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms, and performing poinsettias light up the stage in Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas. Audiences of all ages will treasure this tale of family, friendship, and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including by Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Tchaikovsky.

Center members get access to the best available seats. Call membership services at 214-978-2888 or go to www.attpac.org/support to join. Center membership presale begins Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices for Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas range from $65 to $25 and can be purchased, beginning on November 20 at 10 a.m., online at www.attpac.org or by phone at 214-880-0202.