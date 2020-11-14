Idolize Brows and Beauty Opens

Idolize Brows and Beauty, a boutique brow and beauty spa based in North Carolina, has opened its first Texas location in Dallas at 5600 W. Lovers Lane.

The spa offers signature eyebrow and facial threading, lash extensions, full-body waxing, customized facials, lash and brow tinting, and lash lifts.

“We are proud to be the franchise owners of the first Idolize Brows and Beauty location in Texas, and thrilled to introduce the brand to Dallas,” said Gohar Bute, franchise owner and director. “The health and safety of our associates and clients is our top priority, and we are ready to operate in this “new normal.”

Idolize is allowing a limited number of clients into the spa at once, requiring masks, and cleaning between each spa service. Additionally, all associates and clients are required to have their temperature taken before each shift and must wear gloves and a face shield during all spa services.