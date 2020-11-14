SMU Hosts Virtual Discussion with Angela Davis

SMU’s Office of Social Change and Intercultural Engagement and SMU Human Rights have a heavy-hitter lined up to speak about racial and social justice – Dr. Angela Davis.

The two campus programs will host Davis for a virtual speaking engagement on Nov. 16, from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

“We invite the public to join us for this timely conversation about Dr. Davis’s lifelong work and her insights — as a global and leading voice for social justice — on a breadth of critical issues, including the ongoing movement for Black lives,” organizers said.

To sign up for the free event, email lamisam@smu.edu.