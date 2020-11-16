Scots Look to Continue Dominance at State

Highland Park will aim to extend its own state record with a 21st state championship in team tennis on Tuesday in College Station.

The Scots have won the last four titles in Class 5A and will face a familiar rival in San Antonio Alamo Heights in the championship match. HP will travel to the state tournament for the 33rd consecutive year.

HP defeated Alamo Heights 10-1 in last year’s final. The Mules also were the runner-up to the Scots in 2012 and 2016. They defeated A&M Consolidated last week in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, HP has scored dominant victories in every playoff round thus far, including a 10-5 win over previously unbeaten Amarillo on Friday in the other semifinal.

In that clash, the Scots took a 4-3 lead after the doubles matches before accumulating singles wins by Ray Saalfield, Leo Hall, Carl Newell, Mia Rogozinski, Hayden Bethea, and Christiane Mandes.

Earlier along its postseason path, the Scots withstood challenges from Cleburne, Hallsville, Ennis, Frisco Heritage, and Frisco Centennial.