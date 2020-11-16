Monday, November 16, 2020

What Was Our Best Work of 2020?

As the year (and what a year it has been) winds to a close, our last People’s Choice for 2020 will be all about us.

Namely, we want you to tell us what your favorite story of 2020 was, and why. We’ll take nominations through next Friday, and will have a ballot for final voting the next Monday.

Was it the story of the wedding that didn’t stop for a pandemic, but pivoted? Was it the high school sweethearts who reconnected? Maybe it was the remarkable summer of social justice protests?

Or, you know, this tiny little pandemic thing we have going on, and the stories it’s generated, from the siblings who put up signs of encouragement around their neighborhood, to all the mask-makers out there, to the way restaurants and small businesses have dealt with closures and reductions in occupancy.

We’ll be sharing staff and reader picks throughout the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

Click here to let us know your favorite.

See our 2019 picks here.

