Friends of Northaven Trail Hosting Virtual Races in November

Are you planning to double – or even triple – serve yourself some of that family recipe cornbread stuffing this Thanksgiving? Maybe that cheesy broccoli and rice won’t miss you – because you’re planning on faceplanting into it? Or maybe you are opting to exercise your right as an American to not choose between pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, and pecan pie and just have all of them, wearing your Thanksgiving stretchy pants?

Luckily for you, the Friends of Northaven Trail have teamed up with Central Market to offer a variety of virtual races throughout November, so you won’t have to sheepishly update loved ones about your new britches size before they shop for Christmas presents.

And better yet – there is no specific time you have to run this race. You don’t even have to run – there are categories for runners, walkers, cyclists, and even dog walkers.

The nonprofit suggests even creating teams and racing against friends, family, coworkers, or neighbors as a fun way to be together without being together. Buy a shirt to show off, too.

A $10 entry fee also gives participants discounts and savings at several local businesses, including Central Market, Run on, Cryo1one, Fish City Grill, New Balance, and PostNet.

You can sign up here.