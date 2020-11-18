Longtime Park Cities resident Helen Record Brown was laid to rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Helen was born in Paris, Texas, to parents Jules Manton Record and Mary Eugenia Thomas Record. She grew up in the Park Cities and attended Highland Park High School, where she graduated in 1944. While at Highland Park, Helen was a cheerleader and was voted a Class Favorite along with Bobby Lane and Doak Walker. Following high school, she attended Lindenwood College and the University of Texas. Helen was married at Highland Park Presbyterian Church and was a member there until her death. She is survived by her four sons, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences, please visit affoplano.com.

