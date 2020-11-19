H100 Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation Awards $125,000 in Grants

The H100 Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation announced $125,000 in grants for 23 North Texas area nonprofits serving the needs of Hispanic women and girls in low and moderate income communities.

The H100 Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation was established in 2019 by the Hispanic 100 Network to further engage Latinas in philanthropy, and to expand resources for local organizations whose mission is to empower, educate, and support Latinas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“The needs of Latinas have been heavily impacted by this year’s pandemic. We know that the path out of poverty and despair is through empowerment and education. At the H100 Latina Giving Circle, we are helping to pave the way to a brighter future. We are grateful to our donors who are creating multi-generational hope and helping to fuel the dreams of many Latinas,” H100 Latina Giving Circle co-chair Patricia Rodriguez Christian said.

Grants were given to the following organizations:

· Aberg Center for Literacy (Aspire) – Early childhood classroom addition and salary

· Bridge Breast Network – Breast health information and patient navigation

· Bryan’s House – Mentorship program and financial assistance fund

· Buckner International – Educational programming costs

· Catch Up & Read – Child Literacy Program, tutoring and teacher training

· Genesis Women’s Shelter – Therapy, advocacy, education and bilingual counselor salary

· Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas-Dallas – College preparatory skills

· Hope Clinic of McKinney – Medical and behavioral health care services, bilingual staff and transportation services

· Human Rights Initiative of North Texas – Access Initiative to help with employment, interpreter and transportation fees

· Ignite – Program support for increased Hispanic women and girls representation in politics

· Jubilee Park Community Center – Empowering Women, Creating Strong Families program

· Ladder Alliance – Computer and office skills training

· Literacy Achieves – Bilingual staff costs for English Literacy and Life Skills program

· Metrocrest Services – Emergency rent and utility assistance for Hispanic female-led households

· Mosaic Family Services – Bilingual shelter advocate salary

· Our Friend’s Place – Program and staff salary costs

· POETIC – Program funding for education, therapy and economic empowerment opportunities

· Rosa es Rojo – Support for cancer and wellness prevention for Hispanic women

· Shared Housing Center – Mentoring for high school/college Latina girls and education for their moms on college and career choices

· The Compelling Why – Seminar programming for students on education, personal responsibility and leadership

· The Family Place – Latina Outreach Program to provide client services in Spanish

· Women’s Business Council-Southwest – Women of Color Outreach Initiative to identify, certify and support businesses

· Young Women’s Preparatory Network (YWPN) – Support of YWPN College Bound Program for Hispanic female students

“Brava to H100 Latina Giving Circle for raising and distributing such a significant amount of funds in these difficult times, and enabling these nonprofits to meet the needs of Latinas in North Texas,” Texas Women’s Foundation president and CEO Roslyn Dawson Thompson said.

The H100 Latina Giving Circle is open to anyone who wants to join a legacy of philanthropy that creates positive change by investing in the lives of Latinas.

Donors of the H100 Latina Giving Circle have the opportunity to give, connect, and participate in the grant-making process with a range of opportunities to review, vet, and vote on a selection of grantees.

To learn more about joining the H100 Latina Giving Circle, visit this website or email H100latinagc@txwf.org.