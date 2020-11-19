So Much Thanksgiving

If you haven’t made your eating plans yet, here are some great options for gourmet meals at home or out on the town,

Al Biernat’s

Al Biernet’s

Enjoy Al’s legendary sides and prepared turkey and dessert for curbside pick up only. Not into turkey? Don’t forget Al’s Meat Market has premium cuts of beef seafood for you to cook at home and prepared and mains such as lobster risotto and Brussels Sprouts.

Orders must be placed by 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 for Wednesday pick up. For a complete menu and to place your orders, click here.

Bisous Bisous Thanksgiving Treats

Bisous Bisous

Get your pies, tarts, macarons, and other wonderful treats here. In addition to seasonal favorites such as pecan and pumpkin pieces, you can splurge on Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Tarts and take and bake croissants, cookies, pies and more. Order by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Click here for more info.

Bullion-To-Go

Let the pros brine and season your turkey, you can still star as the home chef with BTG’s pre-seasoned, ready-to-roast turkey. BTG is also selling pies and, even better, for each pie sold, BTG will donate that amount to the North Texas Food Bank. If you need a last-minute decoration, BTG is also selling fresh magnolia leave wreathes which are just gorgeous. Don’t forget, you can also get a COVID-19 test right here at this fancy restaurant.

Central Market has everything for holiday meals

Central Market

Central Market is selling prepared meal kits with turkey breast, ham, or beef tenderloin options. All you have to do is heat and eat. Of course, if you go it alone, Central Market is the best source for pretty much anything you need to prepare your meal – from carrots to Cabernet. Please visit the website for updated information regarding holiday shopping in a pandemic.

Sweet Potato Casserole from Eatzi’s

Eatzi’s

Eatzi’s won the Holiday Hootenanny because it has well-made mains, sides, breads, and desserts perfect for holiday and every day. Online orders must be placed and paid for by Tuesday, Nov. 24. Orders can be picked up Wednesday.

Ellies Restaurant & Lounge in the HALL Arts Hotel

Ellie’s is OPEN and inviting guests to enjoy a three-course pre-fixe dinner in their beautiful dining room. Reservations can be made for dining between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

If you are still shy to dine out, you can still enjoy Chef Eric Dreyer’s Southern-inspired offerings for pick up on Nov. 25. Prices range depending on your order and you can upgrade with wine pairings from HALL Wines for an additional cost. Place your pick-up order by emailing hhernandez@hallartshotel.com. For more information, click here.

Elm & Good

Elm & Good is OPEN and offering a three-course meal featuring Chef Dodd’s spectacular cuisine which includes main course options of turkey, ham or Maple Custard Stuffed Acorn Squash. I love everything on this menu, read all about it here and make reservations here.

Lover’s Seafood

Lover’s Seafood loves Thanksgiving and is offering prepared meal kits that include ham, sides, dessert, and more. The kits feed 4-6 people and cost $225. Order by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and pick up between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday. More here.

Rapscallion

The Greenville Avenue Southern Bistro offers meal kits for groups of 4-6 or 8-10 people and include smoked turkey, smoked ham and an array of southern sides. For a little extra coin, you can add a peach cobbler for dessert. Orders must be placed by November 20 and pick up is offered Tuesday and Wednesday so you can pick it up before leaving for your ranch. To order, send an email to co-owner Brooks Anderson.

Salum

Abraham Salum and his team have a lovely Thanksgiving offering that includes a Turkey Breast Roulade stuffed with apples and pecans, a sweet potato gratin with smoked gouda and a salted caramel bourbon pecan pie. DANG, that all sounds so good! $65 per person plus tax and gratuity. Place your orders by Monday, Nov. 23. Pick up orders on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. More here.

Seely’s Mill

The restaurant in The Beeman Hotel is offering smoky things for your Thanksgiving, including smoked turkey, cranberry apple sage stuffing, pimento cheese stuffed cornbread, smoked pecan pie, and more. This spread will feed 8-10 guests for $195 + tax and service charge. Place your order by Sunday, Nov. 22. Read the complete menu here.

P.S. Seely’s Mill is partnering with North Texas Food Bank, donating a portion of proceeds for this special menu to the organization. Hooray!

Break Signature Baking Bread

Signature Baking

Delivering bread daily, Signature Baking Co. has two great Thanksgiving bundles that offer fresh baked cinnamon or pumpkin loaf, rolls, buns and other gluten goodness. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 for Wednesday delivery. For more info and to order, click here.

Don’t forget about breakfast

Snooze, The A.M. Eatery

Don’t forget about breakfast on Thanksgiving! Snooze is selling Thanksgiving Egg Casserole and Pumpkin Brioche French Toast Bake kits through Nov. 28 at all locations. Just heat and eat and enjoy them all weekend. Order here

Truluck’s Uptown is open Thanksgiving

Truluck’s

Truluck’s is OPEN for Thanksgiving and accepting reservations to enjoy its regular menu plus some Thanksgiving specials. If you’d rather take home, Truluck’s is offering a novel way to prepare your Thanksgiving meal. Pick up a meal kit that feeds 4-6 people and have Chef Brian give you a video cooking lesson that will guide you through each step to prepare a perfect meal. Click here for more.

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

If you’re not all that about turkey or ham, then this churrascaria-style restaurant is a great option. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. til 10:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and will serve prime meats including bacon-wrapped turkey breast. You can also order 12 Cuts Steakhouse Thanksgiving feast online for curbside pick-up. For full menu, to make reservations or order online, click here.

VNA Texas

Power of Pie, the annual Meals on Wheels fundraiser is completely sold out of pies. YAY! There are still pumpkin bread loaves for sale so order here to help feed home-bound seniors.