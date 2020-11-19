Lady Scots Ready to Start Playoff Push

After polishing off another unbeaten run through district play, Highland Park is ready for the playoff challenges ahead.

As the top seed in District 13-5A, the Lady Scots will meet Corsicana in the Region II bi-district round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian Heritage.

HP won a playoff warmup match against Wylie in four sets on Tuesday. The Lady Scots (17-7) swept Mesquite Poteet on the road in their final district contest on Nov. 13.

Last season, HP won its first three postseason matches and reached the Region II final before falling to eventual state champion Lovejoy.

Corsicana finished in fifth place in District 14-5A during the regular season, but qualified for the playoffs because district rival Red Oak elected not to participate in postseason play due to health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winner of Thursday’s match will play either Hallsville or Whitehouse in the area round next week.