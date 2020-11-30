2021 National Merit Semifinalists: How Many Does Your School Have?

The nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), established in 1955, named approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. More than 90 percent of semifinalists attain finalist standing, and more than half of those will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC and approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

Visit nationalmerit.org for more information.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.