DSOL Marks 75 Years at Luncheon, Style Show

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League celebrated music and fashion at its seventh annual Fashion Notes Designer Award Luncheon and Style Show presented Nov. 4 by Veritex Community Bank at the Fairmont Dallas.

Proceeds benefit the Dallas Symphony Association and its education and community outreach programs.

“The idea of putting a violin or flute in the hands of a child who might not otherwise have the opportunity to learn to play a musical instrument is heartwarming,” said event chair Karen Cox.

As one of the few live events held this season, the DSOL acknowledged the safety and comfort with temperature taken upon arrival, only six guests per table, tables spaced more than 6 feet apart, and strict CDC protocol followed by hotel staff. Tickets were limited in order to adhere to CDC guidelines.

Throughout the last 75 years, the League has donated more than $20 million to the Dallas Symphony.

