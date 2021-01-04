Scots Soar Past Eagles During Holidays

The Highland Park boys picked up two wins in three nondistrict games last week, gaining some solid momentum before the bulk of the District 13-5A slate.

Most impressive was a 72-67 road victory over perennial Class 6A powerhouse Allen on Dec. 31. The Scots followed that up with their best offensive game of the season during a 92-70 triumph over Wilmer-Hutchins on Saturday.

HP originally was scheduled to play district rival Forney on Saturday, but due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for the Jackrabbits, that contest was postponed to Jan. 16. The Scots (6-4, 1-0) lined up Wilmer-Hutchins as a late replacement.

The two wins came after a 67-52 loss at Coppell on Dec. 30. Next up, HP returns to league play with a pair of road games at West Mesquite on Tuesday and at Crandall on Jan. 8.