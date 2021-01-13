Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 4 – 10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PACKED AND READY TO GO?

Before 9:25 p.m. Jan. 6, a porch pirate snatched a 48-year-old man’s suitcase at the front door of a home in the 4200 block of Beechwood Lane.

5 Tuesday

Online records did not include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 5700 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

Garden heist? Before 12:17 p.m., crooks stole tools from a box truck at a Britton & Associates landscaping job site for a home in the 9600 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Arrested at 2:15 p.m.: two 19-year olds, a man and a woman, accused of using retail thieves tools to shoplift at Gucci and possession of three oxycodone pills at NorthPark Center.

6 Wednesday

Before 3:48 p.m., a pain in the neck burglar attempted to pry open the rear door at Ahee Rehab chiropractic office in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane.

Before 4:45 p.m., one or more vandals damaged the door of a 29-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

7 Thursday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at the NorthPark Center Nordstrom store.

Reported at 11 a.m.: criminal mischief at a 63-year-old woman’s home in the 11200 block of Leachman Circle.

Before 9:36 p.m., a burglar damaged a 30-year-old woman’s vehicle while stealing from it at NorthPark Center.

8 Friday

Before 4:43 a.m., a menace motorist fled after damaging National Rent a Fence property and two vehicles, one belonging to a 37-year-old woman and the other to a man (age not provided) in the 11000 block of southbound North Central Expressway.

Reported at 11:55 a.m.: A thief on Jan. 7 stole the vehicle of a 52-year-old man from the 4900 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Before 3:23 p.m., scoundrels scooped up property from a Poseidon Elite Plumbing vehicle outside a home in the 4500 block of Irvin Simmons Drive.

Burglarized before 4:18 p.m.: a 34-year-old Arlington man’s vehicle at a home in the 5800 block of Boca Raton Drive.

Stolen before 9:42 p.m.: a 66-year-old man’s vehicle from the Preston Valley Shopping Center.

9 Saturday

An irresponsible motorist managed to get away before 1:53 p.m. after a crash in the 11900 block of Quincy Lane with a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man.

Burglarized before 4:17 p.m.: a 60-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 8400 block of Midway Road.

Recovered at 11:07 p.m. at Preston Valley Shopping Center: a vehicle stolen in the city of Garland.

10 Sunday

Reported at 12:22 a.m.: a reckless motorist fled after crashing into an Oncor utility pole in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

Arrested at 1:14 a.m.: a 24-year-old woman accused of driving the wrong way, and ignoring a traffic signal, and driving drunk in the 6000 block of West Northwest Highway,