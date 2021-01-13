Friday, January 15, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 4 – 10

William Taylor 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PACKED AND READY TO GO?

Before 9:25 p.m. Jan. 6, a porch pirate snatched a 48-year-old man’s suitcase at the front door of a home in the 4200 block of Beechwood Lane.

5 Tuesday

Online records did not include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 5700 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

Garden heist? Before 12:17 p.m., crooks stole tools from a box truck at a Britton & Associates landscaping job site for a home in the 9600 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Arrested at 2:15 p.m.: two 19-year olds, a man and a woman, accused of using retail thieves tools to shoplift at Gucci and possession of three oxycodone pills at NorthPark Center.

6 Wednesday

Before 3:48 p.m., a pain in the neck burglar attempted to pry open the rear door at Ahee Rehab chiropractic office in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane.

Before 4:45 p.m., one or more vandals damaged the door of a 29-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

7 Thursday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at the NorthPark Center Nordstrom store.

Reported at 11 a.m.: criminal mischief at a 63-year-old woman’s home in the 11200 block of Leachman Circle.

Before 9:36 p.m., a burglar damaged a 30-year-old woman’s vehicle while stealing from it at NorthPark Center.

8 Friday

Before 4:43 a.m., a menace motorist fled after damaging National Rent a Fence property and two vehicles, one belonging to a 37-year-old woman and the other to a man (age not provided) in the 11000 block of southbound North Central Expressway.

Reported at 11:55 a.m.: A thief on Jan. 7 stole the vehicle of a 52-year-old man from the 4900 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Before 3:23 p.m., scoundrels scooped up property from a Poseidon Elite Plumbing vehicle outside a home in the 4500 block of Irvin Simmons Drive.

Burglarized before 4:18 p.m.: a 34-year-old Arlington man’s vehicle at a home in the 5800 block of Boca Raton Drive.

Stolen before 9:42 p.m.: a 66-year-old man’s vehicle from the Preston Valley Shopping Center.

9 Saturday

An irresponsible motorist managed to get away before 1:53 p.m. after a crash in the 11900 block of Quincy Lane with a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man.

Burglarized before 4:17 p.m.: a 60-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 8400 block of Midway Road.

Recovered at 11:07 p.m. at Preston Valley Shopping Center: a vehicle stolen in the city of Garland.

10 Sunday

Reported at 12:22 a.m.: a reckless motorist fled after crashing into an Oncor utility pole in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

Arrested at 1:14 a.m.: a 24-year-old woman accused of driving the wrong way, and ignoring a traffic signal, and driving drunk in the 6000 block of West Northwest Highway,

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *