Tuesday, January 19, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

FROM LEFT: Cattle Baron’s Ball chairs Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall in January of 2020 at Tactical Fleet in Addison. Courtesy photo
Cattle Baron's Ball Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

2021 Cattle Baron’s Ball To ‘Double Down Against Cancer’ With Two Events

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

While the pandemic precluded an in-person Cattle Baron’s Ball in 2020, plans are underway for not one, but two events this year.

Multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley, who was set to headline the 2020 ball, will instead take the mainstage Oct. 23 at Gilley’s Dallas. Cole Swindell will perform on the VIP Stage to get the evening started. Swindell himself is a Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum artist who’s toured with acts like Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Florida Georgia Line.

Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall are returning as ball chairs.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball Golf Tournament is set for May 3 at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Chaired by Kristi Bare and Nancy Gopez, this event is returning for the first time since 2008.

This will be the 48th Annual Cattle Baron’s Ball. Since 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $86 million for the American Cancer Society in North Texas. The Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser in the world for the American Cancer Society.

More information on these two events will be available soon. Contact cattlebaronsdallas@cancer.org, or call 214-443-9222 with questions.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *