2021 Cattle Baron’s Ball To ‘Double Down Against Cancer’ With Two Events

While the pandemic precluded an in-person Cattle Baron’s Ball in 2020, plans are underway for not one, but two events this year.

Multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley, who was set to headline the 2020 ball, will instead take the mainstage Oct. 23 at Gilley’s Dallas. Cole Swindell will perform on the VIP Stage to get the evening started. Swindell himself is a Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum artist who’s toured with acts like Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Florida Georgia Line.

Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall are returning as ball chairs.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball Golf Tournament is set for May 3 at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Chaired by Kristi Bare and Nancy Gopez, this event is returning for the first time since 2008.

This will be the 48th Annual Cattle Baron’s Ball. Since 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $86 million for the American Cancer Society in North Texas. The Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser in the world for the American Cancer Society.

More information on these two events will be available soon. Contact cattlebaronsdallas@cancer.org, or call 214-443-9222 with questions.