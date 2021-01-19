Natural Grocers Plans Preston Forest Upgrade

Patience may not come naturally, but shoppers who frequent Natural Grocers at Preston and Forest may need to work on it while they wait for the chain to complete upgrades that the company said will make the store “bigger and better.”

The store, located at 11661 Preston Road, has been at its location for more than a decade, and will close temporarily on Jan. 30 so work crews can transform the store.

It will reopen mid-March, the company said.

But in the days leading up to the temporary shuttering, the store will have plenty of bargains for shoppers with an “everything must go” sale, with discounts ranging from 25% off to 35% off.

“Customers who typically shop at the Preston and Forest location will still enjoy easy access to all Natural Grocers has to offer by visiting the retailer’s additional Dallas area stores in Richardson, Casa Linda, and Coppell, all within 9 to 16 miles of Preston and Forest,” the company said, adding that Preston and Forest customers will also get a special coupon book full of discounts that can be used between Jan. 31 and March 14 at all Natural Grocer stores.

“When the opportunity came to expand our Preston and Forest store, we knew this was the perfect time to give our customers a fresh, more modernized shopping experience, so the new store will have the same set up and flow as our newest stores,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers co-president. “While we prefer to not close stores temporarily, doing so is the most efficient way to expand and renovate quickly.”

Employees of the Preston-Forest store will help with the remodel and work at other stores during the closure, Isely said.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back to the store, but in the meanwhile they will receive the same high-quality groceries and knowledgeable customer service at our other locations,” Isely added.

The new store will be 40% larger than the original footprint, and will boast an updated store layout; a new nutrition education center; expanded produce, meat, health and body care, and grab-and-go sections; and a new single-line queue checkout.