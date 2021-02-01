Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Buff City Soap

Snider Plaza

The company with four North Texas locations started in Memphis in 2013 and sells bath and shower, body, laundry, and other skincare products made in-store. The local store, which opened in December, offers scents on tap, allowing customers to preview 10 of the available options.

Chief Marketing Officer Chad Brizendine said he hopes to partner with schools to allow students to come and make soap. People can also book the store for private events.

Crisp & Green

6565 Hillcrest Avenue

The Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant opened its first Texas location in the Park Cities in early January. The eatery and wellness concept launched in 2016 and has since opened seven locations in Minnesota’s Twin Cities area, with another 21 in development in South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Texas.

Besides serving up salads, grain bowls, and smoothies, the brand partners with fitness studios and certified trainers to offer free community workouts held outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOING

Learning Express Toys and Gifts

4500 Lovers Lane

The toy and game store focusing on education and creativity recently announced on its social media pages it was closing its store on Lovers Lane.

GONE

Cantina Laredo

6025 Royal Lane

According to the restaurant’s social media page, the modern Mexican eatery closed its location on Royal Lane after business on Dec. 20.

Carlo’s Bakery

8319 Preston Road

The famed bakery, made famous by chef Buddy Valastro of the show Cake Boss, closed its Preston Center location on Dec. 7, the Dallas Morning News reported. When the store opened in 2016, it was the company’s first in Texas.

