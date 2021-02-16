Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Landmarks Four More Significant Homes

The Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society recently landmarked four more historically or architecturally significant homes.

The first at 3609 Potomac Avenue is a Tudor-style home built in 1925, the second at 3320 Dartmouth Avenue is a prairie-style home built in 1918, the third at 4255 Westway is a ranch-style home built in 1948, and the final home at 4311 Arcady Avenue was built in 1935 and has been described as a country French-style mansion.

The society has three award categories: Historic significance, architectural significance, and renovation excellence. The awards are meant to encourage preservation, make a statement about the importance of architecture and history in the Park Cities, commend a homeowner for their care of their property, and raise the visibility of the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society in the community.

“While one of the primary purposes of the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society is to encourage the preservation of the physical infrastructure of our community, it should be noted that any of the three awards has no force of law and does not restrict the use of an owner’s property in any way. It is our hope that through the Award process, we encourage owners to appreciate the value of preservation, and that they will, of their own volition, preserve their properties for future generations,” the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society says.

