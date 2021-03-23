State Fair Announces It’s Time to Get Creative

If you missed channeling your creative energy into blue ribbon bragging rights, rejoice: The State Fair of Texas just announced that registration for its Creative Arts contests for 2021 is now available online.

The organization said that its 2021 Creative Arts Handbook is also available now.

“Whether you are new to the crafting world or consider yourself a Creative Arts veteran, the State Fair offers a wide variety of contests for participants on both ends of the spectrum,” fair organizers said. “In addition to traditional fan favorites like jewelry making, jelly canning, holiday decorating, and everything in between, Creative Arts has added three familiar, but new departments: Glue-a-Shoe, The Great Pumpkin Challenge, and Mini Butter Sculpture.”

With more than 1,100 categories in 15 different departments of pre-Fair contests, as well as daily competitions taking place during the Fair, amateurs and professionals of all ages have endless opportunities to showcase their creative talents. Contest departments include: Fine Art; Ceramics and Hand-Painted China; Designer Craftsman; Dolls; Foods (Canning); Hobby Collections; Holiday Corner; Needlepoint, Crewel, and Counted Cross Stitch; Needlework and Sewing; Afghans, Rugs, Quilts, and Bedspreads; Photography; Scale Models; Glue-a-Shoe; The Great Pumpkin Challenge; and Mini Butter Sculpture.











Registration for the 2021 pre-Fair contests is now open online, with a deadline of Monday, July 26 to submit online entry forms and fees. Contestants can submit their entries via mail by July 26 or hand deliver items to the Creative Arts building on August 6, 7, and 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the weeks following, entries will be judged, and contestants will be notified once the results are finalized. Entries that are awarded a ribbon will be on display during the 2021 State Fair of Texas.

For the second year Creative Arts will utilize an online registration system. The registration portal allows for the creation of a family account, which allows adults in the household to create additional contestants on the account and register any youth contestants. Youth contestants will have their own designated entries for the Creative Arts competitions, but all communications regarding those entries are sent to the primary adult on the account. Although there are paper registration forms in the Creative Arts Handbook that can be mailed to the Fair, it is recommended to use the online registration portal to ensure contestants receive helpful reminders about the Creative Arts Contests and judging results.

For all arts and crafts contest details, download the 2021 Creative Arts Handbook at BigTex.com. To keep up with all things Creative Arts, including the cooking contests announcement later this summer, sign up for the Creative Arts newsletter. With different age groups and a variety of contests to choose from, the whole family can spend time together crafting. Register now to showcase your creative skills and start planning your trip to visit the Creative Arts building during the 2021 State Fair of Texas, opening Friday, September 24 and running through Sunday, October 17.

