Dallas Opera Offers Garden Serenades This Spring

The Dallas Opera is celebrating the return to live music events with a collection of free chamber music concerts throughout the city in April and May.

Garden Serenades is a series of four weekend chamber music programs, performed by members of The Dallas Opera Orchestra. Concerts featuring small ensembles of string and brass players will take place at the Dallas Museum of Art (April 10 and 11), Annette Strauss Square, as part of the Dallas Arts District Changing Perspectives Party that spotlights Dallas arts groups (April 16), Klyde Warren Park (April 17 and 18), the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens (April 24 and 25), and Nasher Sculpture Center (May 1 and 2). Programs are approximately 40 minutes in length and are performed twice each day with a break in between performances.

“The Dallas Opera is delighted to announce this spring’s free events with our Arts District and community partners featuring members of The Dallas Opera Orchestra,” said Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera’s Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. “Offering live music to engage with audiences beyond the opera house is critical to our mission, and these concerts will not only serve to celebrate our partnerships with other local arts institutions, but to feature members of our Orchestra, who, while always heard, aren’t typically seen center stage.”

All venues will follow the CDC’s guidelines for health and safety including recommended guidelines for social distancing outdoors.

Earlier this year, TDO announced its three-event “Welcome Back” Song Series in the Winspear Opera House commencing March 31, marking the company’s first live performances since February 2020 when the pandemic forced the cancellation of in-person events.

Visit www.dallasopera.org/garden for more information.