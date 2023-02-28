Dallas Blooms Opens at the Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum ushers in spring with the Southwest’s annual floral festival Dallas Blooms: Great Contributors until April 16, 2023.

Named by Southern Living as one of “The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South,” Dallas Blooms, features 500,000 spring-blooming flowers from more than 120 varieties. Of that total, 350,000 are tulips, and the others are hyacinth and daffodils.

Back by popular demand is renowned sculptor Gary Lee Price, who returns with a new collection of Great Contributors realistic bronze statues displayed alongside the flowers, hundreds of Japanese cherry trees and thousands of azaleas.

Joining the resident sculpture of William Shakespeare are eight additional statues: Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman, Joan of Arc, Mother Teresa, Ruby Bridges, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin, and Mark Twain. A fellow of the National Sculpture Society and recognized worldwide for his bold work lifting and celebrating the human spirit, Price makes his third appearance in the garden.

Dallas Blooms also features an abundance of music, food, and events throughout the garden. The festival includes the return of the Cool Thursdays Concerts series.

On the weekends at noon and on other select dates, guests can enjoy live and piano performances in Jeanne’s Pavilion. On Saturdays and Sundays, visitors can head to the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn and listen to the sounds of North Texas’ best party bands.

A Shakespeare Dallas appearance, a Window to the Wild bird show, garden markets, and special events during holiday weekends add to the festival offerings. These include spring break (week of March 12), the sixth-annual Food & Wine Festival (March 23-25), and Easter weekend (April 7-9). Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays return for children with plenty of fun activities. Check the website and social media for the latest schedule.

A Tasteful Place: In A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre potager garden inspired by the movement toward growing, preparing, and eating fresh, sustainable, locally-grown food, there are plenty of demonstrations. These events listed below are included with paid garden admission.

Daily: Samples of the vegetable of the month

Mondays: Dallas College Cooks Demonstrations at 11 a.m.

Tuesdays: Tasteful Tuesdays Floral Demonstrations at 11 a.m. and chef Isabel Snetsinger at 1 p.m. with a cooking demonstration

Wednesdays: Chef-Tastic Cooking Demonstrations at 11 a.m. (check the website)

Thursdays: Daily Harvest demonstration at 11 a.m. See how to harvest the season’s ripest produce and ask gardening questions

Fridays: Learn to Grow Fridays with Master Gardeners, the Dallas Arboretum horticultural staff, and local experts at 11 a.m.

There are also paid workshops and cooking classes of all kinds for child and parent/caregiver, couples, and individuals. For the latest, visit https://www.dallasarboretum.org/visitor-information/gardens-and-pavilions/a-tasteful-place/

Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden: Reopened for the spring, the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden features 17 indoor/outdoor galleries, 150 interactive science games, and daily events and activities of themed adventures throughout the Dallas Blooms festival. The Children’s Adventure Garden is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

For a full list of upcoming events and activities, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/childrensadventuregarden.