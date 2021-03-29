Fawcett Paces HP Girls at Mustang Relays

The Highland Park girls closed out their regular season by cruising to victory in the team standings at the recent Mustang Relays in Carrollton.

The meet highlight was a school-record performance by HP senior Cameron Fawcett in the 1,600 meters. Her time of 4 minutes, 55.83 seconds lowered a mark set by Natalie Rathjen in 2014.

Other event winners for the Lady Scots included Meredith Sims (100), Elle Thompson (400), Charlotte Hudson (800), Alli Grace Ott (3,200), Savannah Hinze (100 hurdles), Claire Cochran (high jump), Hattie Speicher (long jump), and Ailey Fidler (pole vault). HP also claimed the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

On the boys side, HP was the runner-up behind Denton Ryan as a team, with individual gold medals for Will Agouridis (300 hurdles) and Isaiah Pedack (shot put). The Scots also won the 4×200 and 4×400 relays.

In the prior meet on March 11 in Coppell, HP’s John Rutledge set a new school record in the 200 with his runner-up finish in 21.73 seconds, edging past a mark established by Cayden Davis in 2019.

Next up for both HP squads is the District 13-5A meet on Tuesday and Wednesday in Royse City. Top finishers in that competition will advance to the area meet in mid-April.