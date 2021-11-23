HP Hoopers Roll Past Lewisville, Argyle

Highland Park recorded its second consecutive lopsided victory on Monday against Argyle, the defending Class 4A state boys basketball champion.

With the Eagles’ roster depleted due to the football playoffs, HP took advantage in a resounding 46-21 win in which Argyle was shut out in the fourth quarter. Luke Hardenburg scored 10 points to pace the Scots (3-1), who took a 30-15 lead at halftime and cruised from there.

In their previous game, the Scots used a season-high scoring output to surge past Lewisville 89-61 behind a game-high 29 points from Camp Wagner.

Coleson Messer added 17 points and Hardenburg contributed 16 as HP opened up a double-digit lead in the first half and then scored 48 points after halftime to put the game away.

After a weeklong break, the Scots will resume nondistrict play on Nov. 30 at McKinney.