The Highland Park girls golf team brought home a team championship from their final regular-season tournament on March 25 at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.

Sophie Biediger finished second overall to lead the Lady Scots, while Sarah Rogers and Landry Saylor tied for sixth place.

The event was the final tuneup for HP prior to the District 13-5A tournament beginning Monday at Rusted Rail Golf Club in Crandall.