Wednesday, March 31, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

J. Rae’s bakery is open at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane. PHOTO: Joseph Brewster
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

J.Rae’s Bakery Opens At The Pavilion On Lovers Lane

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Family-owned bakery J. Rae’s is open at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane, serving up homemade desserts.

J. Rae’s is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 5600 W. Lovers Lane Ste. 143. Owner Audrey Dixon is paying homage to her aunt, who the Dallas Morning News reported opened the first two locations in Fort Worth and Wichita, Kansas, through her beloved recipes including an assortment of cupcakes, cheesecakes, cakeballs, cookies, and seasonal pies.

“Texans have withstood a lot this past year, so the goal is to provide a moment of happiness to my customers through my baked treats and desserts,” said Dixon. “I’m excited to keep my Aunt’s traditions alive through her recipes and put my own twist on things too.”  

The menu includes top shelf cookies individually or by the dozen in classic flavors such as chocolate chip, M&M, oatmeal chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, Snickerdoodle, and white chocolate macadamia nut, cookie cakes, cupcakes in carrot cake, chocolate, coconut, Funfetti, German chocolate, lemon, peanut butter, red velvet, strawberry, and vanilla, cheesecakes in chocolate chip, vanilla, white chocolate, pumpkin, and strawberry, seasonal pies, cakeballs, lemon squares, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *