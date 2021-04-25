Hoy Claims Bronze at State Tournament

Highland Park senior Henry Hoy suffered his first loss of the season at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament, but still brought home a bronze medal.

Hoy won the third-place match in the 170-pound weight class on Friday in Cypress by pinning Amarillo’s Alex Diaz.

Earlier in the tournament, Hoy (32-1) topped Tyler Worley of Leander Rouse in the quarterfinals before falling to Canyon Randall’s Cale Farrington in the semifinals.

Also at state, HP’s Cooper Chapman (106 pounds) and Jacob Waskey (120 pounds) each lost in their first match.