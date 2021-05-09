Senior Slugger Rallies Scots Past Panthers

With time running out in its bi-district playoff series, Highland Park needed some heroics. Patrick Turner, as he’s often done before, was happy to oblige.

Turner’s grand slam keyed a dramatic comeback for the Scots, who rallied past Midlothian 8-4 in the decisive third game of their baseball series on Saturday.

After dropping the series opener 4-1 at home on Friday, HP swept a doubleheader from the Panthers on Saturday in Midlothian, earning a 7-4 win to tie the series and set up the winner-take-all finale.

The Scots (21-12) trailed 4-0 in the fifth inning of Game 3, then tied the score 4-4 to set up Turner’s dramatics. His sixth-inning slam was his second of the season.

HP advances to the area round to face Marshall, which upset Whitehouse in a first-round sweep. Series logistics are still to be confirmed.