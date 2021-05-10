Rangers Surge Past Scots for State Title

Jesuit claimed victory in its season-long rivalry with Highland Park on Sunday, securing the Texas High School Lacrosse League state championship in the process.

The Rangers rallied past the Scots 10-8 in Humble for their first state title since 2017. Meanwhile, the Scots are the runner-up for the third time in the past five years.

Jesuit and HP split their two meetings during the regular season, and the third matchup came with considerably higher stakes after Saturday’s semifinals. The Rangers (12-2) took down defending champ ESD, while the Scots (14-3) defeated The Woodlands.

Curran Rose tallied four goals to lead the Jesuit offense in the championship game, with Tilt Fernandes and Caiden Vlasimsky adding two goals apiece. Thomas Mencke and Sam Wheeler each posted hat tricks for HP.

The Scots led 4-1 in the first half, but the Rangers came back to tie the game 5-5 at halftime, and surged ahead for good in the third quarter. Jesuit goalkeeper Connor Knight was named the state tournament MVP.

The Rangers finished the season with a nine-game winning streak. Neither team lost to any in-state opponents all year, except for each other.