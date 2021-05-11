RH Dallas Opens On Knox Street

RH Dallas recently opened on Knox Street, marking the first design gallery in Texas with an integrated hospitality experience, including a glass-encased rooftop restaurant and wine bar that open onto a park.

The retail concept is three levels and nearly 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space featuring installations of luxury home furnishings in a gallery setting, with spaces devoted to RH Interiors, RH Modern, and RH Outdoor. RH Dallas also features an interactive interior design firm and atelier.

“RH Dallas represents our ongoing quest to revolutionize physical retailing with architecturally inspiring spaces that blur the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality,” RH chairman and CEO Gary Friedman said. “The Gallery on Knox Street is a reflection of human design, a study of balance, symmetry, and perfect proportions. We subscribe to the principles of Vitruvius, that ‘beauty is produced by the pleasing appearance and good taste of the whole.”

The Gallery features a charcoal grey Venetian plaster exterior with an expanse of glass-and-steel French doors that open onto garden courtyards and terraces. Marking the southern entrance is a 42-foot-wide by 15-foot-tall wall of cascading water inspired by the fountain in New York City’s Paley Park.

The rooftop restaurant offers an ingredient-driven menu in a year-round, skylit garden beneath an atrium with retractable glass walls, chandeliers, and heritage olive trees.