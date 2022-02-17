Want A ‘Uniquely Yours’ Trip to Remember? Try This Tea Room

There’s nothing that soothes the soul like a day spent with friends.

And when the day includes a short road trip to enjoy delicious food and shopping – well, that’s a day to remember.

Where can you go to experience such a day? Corsicana, Texas, has a little jewel known as the Uniquely Yours Village.

I’m an old-fashioned gal, and I sure do love a good tea room. For those of you unfamiliar, tea rooms can be found in many small towns and even inside antique malls. The menu is typically finger sandwiches, soups, salads, and, of course, decadent desserts.

Uniquely Yours is by far one of the best tea rooms I’ve enjoyed in a long time. Not only is the food completely delicious (starting with the quality of the pimento cheese, which is superb), but the venue itself is something special.

Owner Carol Langham has sourced vintage serving pieces, from glassware to decor, creating an atmosphere that is equal parts old-school lovely and whimsical. The staff is kind and attentive, and when I visited last December, I felt like I was enjoying the day with long-lost family.

Carol is family to fellow Highland Park High School friend Christie Carter.

Uniquely Yours Tea Room is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are unnecessary. Still, if you want to make a reservation for a larger group, you can request the room of your choice, choosing between Faith, Hope, and Love.

There’s shopping too. Next door to the tea room is the Uniquely Yours Dress Shop – a wonderful old home converted into a fantastic women’s clothing shop.





The third structure in the Village is the Uniquely Yours Treasures Gift Shop, a historic Navarro County home built in the late 1800s and moved in its entirety to its new home. This quaint house’s rich character depicts its journey through the years. Today, local artists and artisans showcase their creative talents and offer a variety of treasures.

Corsicana is just a short 45-minute drive south on I-45 from Dallas.

Grab your friends, take a break from the crazy pace of life, and make the short road trip back in time to this jewel in the heart of Corsicana. Tell them I sent you!