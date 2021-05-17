NYC Brunch Eatery Sadelle’s Coming To Highland Park Village

Sadelle’s, a brunch restaurant known for “the best bagels in New York City” will open in the space occupied by Royal Blue Grocery later this year. Royal Blue Grocery will close its Highland Park Village location June 27 and the downtown Dallas stores — in Trammel Crow Center and The Mercantile — will transition into Berkley’s Market July 1, pending landlord approval.

(Read: Royal Blue Grocery closing Highland Park Village location, rebranding)

The only other Sadelle’s locations are in New York and Las Vegas, according to the company’s website.

“We were kind of disappointed to hear the news about Royal Blue,” Highland Park Village managing director Stephen Summers said. “We looked for something that would replicate what worked so well about Royal Blue.”

The menu for Sadelle’s original New York location features everything from latkes to avocado toast and a wide variety of sandwiches, to their signature bagels or sticky buns.

Summers said the eatery will take over the entire space occupied by Royal Blue and will feature a cafe for people to grab coffee and bagels or breakfast tacos, as well as a grab-and-go component.

“It will be a beautiful space,” he added.

The restaurant is part of Major Food Group — a New York-based company that the Dallas Morning News reported is also bringing Italian eatery Carbone to the Dallas Design District this year.

Major Food Group operates about 21 restaurants spanning New York, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, and more.