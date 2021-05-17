Park Cities Crime Reports May 10-15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BICYCLE BANDITS

An intruder swiped a BMC Teammachine bicycle from a garage in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Parkway at 7:33 p.m. May 14. Later that day, between 6 and 8 p.m., a Trek bicycle was also taken from the 6000 block of Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Wednesday

Blown away: A stealer took an Echo leaf blower from the bed of a Chevrolet Colorado in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue between 5:15 and 5:33 p.m.

13 Thursday

A malefactor snatched a pallet of plywood roof decking from a yard in the 4600 block of S. Versailles Avenue overnight before 6:50 a.m.

A good neighbor reported an Electra Cruiser bicycle on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of Highland Drive between 2:48 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

14 Friday

Another good neighbor found $350 near Auburndale Avenue and Potomac Avenue around 11:45 a.m. and turned it in to authorities.

A shoplifter grabbed five purses from the Tory Burch store in Highland Park Village, ran out the front door, got in a car, and left between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m.

Arrested at 9:25 p.m.: A 39-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at Mockingbird Lane and Hillcrest Avenue.

15 Saturday

A thief made off with a Schwinn Diamondback bicycle from the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue. The incident was reported at 9:34 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Tuesday

A burglar got into a Ford F150 in the 4000 block of Centenary Drive and took a firearm, a pair of AirPods, and a charger at 10:33 a.m.

A ne’er do well took a Flash electric bicycle from the 4300 block of Windsor Parkway at 4:18 p.m.

12 Wednesday

A swindler took $470 from the European Wax Center in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane. The incident was reported at 10:46 a.m.

A scammer used the information of a man from the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue to make purchases on stolen credit cards between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

13 Thursday

A malefactor made off with a bicycle from outside the YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road between 4 and 6 p.m.

14 Friday

A crook drove off in a Range Rover from the 3400 block of Amherst Street at 12:48 p.m.

15 Saturday

Another crook made off with a bicycle from the 3300 block of Marquette Street between 11 a.m. and noon.