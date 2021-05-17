Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Natural Grocers

Preston Forest Village

The all-natural grocer, located at 11661 Preston Road for more than a decade, has reopened after closing for two months to incorporate space formerly occupied by Panera Bread and update the store’s layout and fixtures.

J.Rae’s Bakery

Pavilion on Lovers Lane

The family-owned bakery serves up homemade desserts at 5600 W. Lovers Lane while paying homage to owner Audrey Dixon’s aunt. Jana Rae Howell opened the first two locations in Fort Worth and Wichita, Kansas. Her beloved recipes include an assortment of cupcakes, cheesecakes, cakeballs, cookies, and seasonal pies.

Lucky’s Hot Chicken. (PHOTO: Vandelay Hospitality Group)

Lucky’s Hot Chicken

6309 Hillcrest Ave

The Nashville hot chicken concept opened its second Dallas-area location in April. The second location introduces some firsts for the eatery – the “Velvet Chicken & Waffle” plus boozy frozen cocktails and soft-serve to cool down after hot chicken.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected]for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.