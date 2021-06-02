Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Photo courtesy Thinkers Notebook
Interabang Books To Host Launch Event For Thinkers Smart Notebook

Rachel Snyder

Interabang Books is celebrating the official launch of the Thinkers Smart Notebook from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 12 at 5600 Lovers Lane.

University Park resident Sean Jackson, inventor of the smart notebook, will be on hand to demonstrate the product, answer questions, and offer attendees a free gift with every notebook Thinkers purchase. The notebook combines a notebook/journal with an iPhone app to capture and organize notes on your phone.

“I have always loved taking notes using pen and paper,” Jackson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, traditional notebooks are not designed for the way we capture ideas on paper and then organize them using our phone. So I invented a better way to do it.”

The smart notebook launched online in December 2020 but hasn’t been available in store until the event at Interabang

“We are very excited to be the first bookstore in the U.S. to offer the THINKERS Smart Notebook,” said Tom Blute, event manager for Interabang Books, in a statement. “The notebook and app are exceptional, and we are excited to offer this new product just in time for Father’s Day.”

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

