Gym Owner Finds Success Focusing On Fitness, Athleisure

A local fitness studio and boutique has found a recipe for growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SculptHouse in Inwood Village has seen exponential growth of 231% in e-commerce activity since March of last year. The boutique and website feature a wide variety of shoes, athleisure wear, and accessories.

The boutique sought to boost its e-commerce presence even before the pandemic in part by improving the website.

“We had to build on some infrastructure that wasn’t there. We did redo our website – thank goodness – in September of 2019 to better focus on online because a huge goal for ours in 2020 was to have an e-commerce presence,” founder and CEO Katherine Mason said.

Face masks and home workout gear like wrist and ankle weights and resistance bands were strong sellers online in 2020, Mason said.

“Everyone is in a remote setting, so slippers, pajamas – activewear doesn’t have to be worn just in a workout class. Better price points – we revamped our entire inventory to be more affordable, and it’s actually created growth that we could have never expected,” she said.

On the fitness side, the studio launched virtual classes in the early days of the pandemic.

Mason came up with the idea for SculptHouse around 2013 while working in New York City shortly after graduating from the University of Georgia. It was fitting that the former model’s concept blended fashion and fitness.

“I was in high school, and I was looking at SMU to go to college there, and I loved SMU, I love Dallas,” she said. “I love how fashionable the people are, but I also love that they have balance. People here love to eat, have a glass of wine or a margarita, work out, shop, and enjoy their life, and I think that’s what our brand is about.”

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected] for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.