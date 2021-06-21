Bryan’s House Fall Luncheon To Feature Range of Panelists

Kelly R. Burton, former National President of Ability, AT&T’s Employee Resource Group will be a featured panelist at Bryan’s House Pathways to Inclusion Luncheon, Awards & Special Needs Summit.

Bryan’s House is a nonprofit that provides underserved children in North Texas with specialized medical, educational and therapeutic care and holistic support services.

The event will be Sept. 22 at the Belo Mansion and feature a meal, raffle, and an emcee-led discussion featuring thought leaders who are using their companies’ technology, artificial intelligence, and accessibility to increase diversity and inclusion for those with special needs in the workplace.

While in her role at AT&T, Burton dedicated her time to supporting Ability’s mission of creating a culture of understanding, awareness, and advocacy for individuals with disabilities.

“Through experiences with my husband’s loss of vision and discovery of transformative assistive technology I have discovered a passion for ally-ship,” she said in a statement. “I believe that with the Accessibility & Inclusion culture that is taking hold, society is poised to fully engage a previously untapped pool of incredibly talented but frequently marginalized people.”

Other panelists include Mensa director of brand partnerships John McGill, Datascan VP and CIO and former VP-IT for Keurig Gerry Mecca, Invitation Homes head of diversity and inclusion Laura Ramirez, Microsoft Sr. Director Healthcare Industry Executive Strategist Tracy Picon, RoboKind Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Richard Margolin, and Ernst & Young Global Neuro-Diverse Center of Excellence leader Hiren Shukla.

To learn more about the Pathways to Inclusion Luncheon, Awards & Special Needs Summit, visit their website or contact Cindy Ryan, Director of Advancement, at 214-794-8715 or [email protected] To learn more about Ability go to www.abilityerg.org.