Visit Our Inboxes, Show Out in Fourth

The Fourth of July is a pretty big deal in a normal year, but after so many festivities were reimagined (how many times did we use that word in 18 months?) last year at the height of the pandemic, we expect this year people will really flex those patriotic muscles.

For instance, you may have missed some of our coverage of the 87th legislative session, which included the passage of the so-called “anti-critical race theory” House Bill 3979. If you missed that, you missed our coverage of the overnight (literally) debates about the genesis of the bill, including the insistence of the bill’s authors that it was prompted in part by the book Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness, written by Anastasia Higginbotham. Both State Rep. Steve Toth (R-The Woodlands), the bill’s author, and State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), the bill’s sponsor, insisted that the book was being taught at Highland Park ISD.

State Sen. Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas), whose district includes the Park Cities, took Hughes to task for his assertion that HPISD was teaching from this book, telling him that he checked, and it’s not on the curriculum, nor is it in any school library.

Hughes said that he was told by a parent that a teacher recommended the book.

“It’s one teacher, one kid, one book, and one district and one time at best — and we don’t even know if that’s true,” Johnson said. “If you’re wondering what’s going on in my district, that’s not it.”

We talked to the book’s author, too, who says the debate about the book illustrates the need for it.

“It’s strange because there’s so much distortion involved,” she said.

You can read our coverage at peoplenewspapers.com/tag/txlege-2021.

