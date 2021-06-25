Discovering in Downtown Dallas

“This is the Times Square of Dallas,” an ambassador for the AT&T Discovery District, told me last night at The Exchange Hall preview. I don’t know if he’s ever been to Times Square because the AT&T Discovery District is nothing like it, but it is very impressive and I appreciate his enthusiasm nonetheless.

An AT&T moon shines over its Discovery District PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

The pulse of downtown Dallas has shifted squarely to the AT&T Discovery District which encompasses 2.5 acres of prime downtown real estate that includes The Exchange food hall; Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden; The Plaza, a sprawling emerald lawn with tables and chairs; the 6K Media Wall, a mesmerizing 104-foot-tall digital artwork; a 30’ tall interactive Globe; the AT&T Experience Store, featuring the latest products and services alongside fun showcases like the “Central Perk” set from FRIENDS; the AT&T Experience Studio with an interactive HBO MAX Orbit installation, and the AT&T Showcase, a gallery featuring works from local and national artists. The District will also have an ongoing schedule of revolving interactive exhibits and concerts.

The Exchange food hall officially opens this weekend and spans almost 27,000 square feet. It currently houses 16 dining options and two full-service bars. Now open are James Beard nominee Regino Rojas’ Revolver Taco; Bobbers Burgers & Whips; Press Waffle Company; Baboushi; Val’s Cheesecake; The Dock; revolving chef concept Attalie; La Duni, and Double Tap, a bar that serves cocktails on draft, brilliant idea.

Concepts that were already open include The Second Floor which offers a fabulous experience from Ichi Na San, Ounce and Hard Shakes, Rise + Thyme, and Hawthorn, which opened in March. Monkey King Noodle Co. and others food hall restaurants will open later.

Lobster Grinders at The Dock are a must-try item. PHOTO: Kathy Tran

This is a place for everyone. It’s completely accessible and inclusive, with standard and new ADA enhancements, such as the installation of hearing loop technology to assist guests with hearing loss, incorporated into the design and operation. Pets are invited but under certain circumstances only so be sure to review the website before bringing your pup there.

Back to that Times Square comment … I know what he meant. The 104-foot tall media wall is a sight to behold, as is the illumination throughout the public areas and the AT&T building to the east of the complex. The images are almost brighter and more high definition than life itself. The setting is photogenic but meant to be experienced in real-time, not through a lens.

The Media Wall at AT&T Discovery District PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

I know people complain about their AT&T services sometimes, but this is a gift to our city, from them. The website for the Discovery District says it all,“Downtown Dallas is our home, and that’s why we’re investing in it to make it an even better place to live, work and visit! In addition to creating a world-class workspace for our employees, we believe our planned improvements could have long-term economic benefits to area businesses and the city.”

This weekend is filled with activities, for times and more information, visit the website.