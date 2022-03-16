ESD Students Working to Help Ukrainian Children

A pair of local Episcopal School of Dallas students are making blue and yellow bracelets to help other children thousands of miles away in Ukraine.

Sebastian and Valentina Calderon, who have brought food, Christmas and Mother’s Day gifts, Halloween candy, and Thanksgiving meals to clients of Family Gateway, nonprofit serving children and families impacted by homelessness, through their own nonprofit Shining Brownies, will donate 100% of the proceeds from the bracelets to UNICEF to help Ukrainian children. UNICEF works to help children in need in more than 190 countries and territories.

“We just felt like we had to do our part. Every single thing that every single person does counts,” Valentina said in a video on their nonprofit’s Instagram page. “If we all do our part, imagine how many lives we can save.”

To order a bracelet for $15, direct message Shining Brownies on Instagram.