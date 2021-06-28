Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 21 – 27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HOW YOU GOING TO CALL?

Does the Dallas Police Department really consider this, as the online report calls it, a “routine investigation?” Officers responded at 3:57 p.m. June 23 to the 6600 block of Inwood Road because of a “lost police radio.”

22 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:27 a.m.: a 45-year-old man accused of drunk driving in the 7800 block of Inwood Road.

Reported at 4:02 p.m.: On June 21, a prowler, who got into a 62-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6400 block of Forest Lane, stole stuff and used the garage door opener.

Before 9:32 p.m., a parking lot prowler pilfered property from a 34-year-old Forney man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

23 Wednesday

An incomplete record didn’t include the reporting time for a theft at a Preston Royal Village restaurant.

Discovered at 2:43 p.m.: A rude and reckless motorist didn’t take responsibility after wrecking into a 54-year-old Irving man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 3:22 p.m.: forgery of a financial instrument at the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. building at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

24 Thursday

Taken before 2:17 a.m.: a 47-year-old Garland man’s vehicle from the Village of Preston Hollow/Central Market shopping center parking lot at Northwest Highway and Midway Road.

A porch pirate pinched a package before 8:09 p.m. from a 34-year-old woman’s home in the 6600 block of Northwood Road.

25 Friday

A “burglary of a business in progress” call came in at 2:07 a.m., after an intruder forced entry and did damage at the Walgreens pharmacy on Northwest Highway at Hillcrest Road.

An incomplete record didn’t include the reporting time for a theft at a woman’s home in the 4900 block of Mill Creek Road.

26 Saturday

Reported at 8:19 p.m.: a “panhandler” received a criminal trespassing warning at the 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square.