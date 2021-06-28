Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 21 – 27

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HOW YOU GOING TO CALL?

Does the Dallas Police Department really consider this, as the online report calls it, a “routine investigation?” Officers responded at 3:57 p.m. June 23 to the 6600 block of Inwood Road because of a “lost police radio.”

22 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:27 a.m.: a 45-year-old man accused of drunk driving in the 7800 block of Inwood Road.

Reported at 4:02 p.m.: On June 21, a prowler, who got into a 62-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6400 block of Forest Lane, stole stuff and used the garage door opener.

Before 9:32 p.m., a parking lot prowler pilfered property from a 34-year-old Forney man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

23 Wednesday

An incomplete record didn’t include the reporting time for a theft at a Preston Royal Village restaurant.

Discovered at 2:43 p.m.: A rude and reckless motorist didn’t take responsibility after wrecking into a 54-year-old Irving man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 3:22 p.m.: forgery of a financial instrument at the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. building at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

24 Thursday

Taken before 2:17 a.m.: a 47-year-old Garland man’s vehicle from the Village of Preston Hollow/Central Market shopping center parking lot at Northwest Highway and Midway Road.

A porch pirate pinched a package before 8:09 p.m. from a 34-year-old woman’s home in the 6600 block of Northwood Road.

25 Friday

A “burglary of a business in progress” call came in at 2:07 a.m., after an intruder forced entry and did damage at the Walgreens pharmacy on Northwest Highway at Hillcrest Road.

An incomplete record didn’t include the reporting time for a theft at a woman’s home in the 4900 block of Mill Creek Road.

26 Saturday

Reported at 8:19 p.m.: a “panhandler” received a criminal trespassing warning at the 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

