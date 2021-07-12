Comings and Goings
Eighty Three 0 Eight
Preston Center Plaza
The salon features a hair studio, nail services, facials, and medspa.
Kid Art
Snider Plaza
The studio moved to a larger location to allow owner Tori Pendergrass to include a long-awaited local artist gallery, gift boutique, and evening events.
Farmhouse Delivery
farmhousedelivery.com
The online company expanded its service area to include the Park Cities, east Dallas, and other neighborhoods. It offers weekly deliveries and options ranging from meal kits, Farmhouse Kitchen dishes, grocery goods, as well as boxes of produce and meats. Deliveries in the Dallas market are every Thursday. Place orders by 3 p.m. Tuesdays.
The Bar Method
11661 Preston Road
The new 1,806-square-foot studio is the 154th nationwide but the first studio owned and operated by owner Melissa Moore. The studio offers hour-long, barre-based workouts that use isometric exercises to tone muscles, followed by stretching periods.
COMING
D.L. Mack’s
6501 Hillcrest Avenue
The sixth concept for the Dallas-Fort Worth-owned and operated Valenday Hospitality Group will open in the former Biscuit Bar location. The reimagined 2,400-square-foot space will feature an outdoor garden patio. Its menu will include D.L. Mack’s Chicago-style cracker crust pizza, the “World’s Coldest Martinis,” and other elevated takes on classic American dishes inspired by Chicago eateries.
