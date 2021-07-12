Comings and Goings

Eighty Three 0 Eight

Preston Center Plaza

The salon features a hair studio, nail services, facials, and medspa.

Eighty Three 0 Eight (Photo: Rachel Snyder)

Kid Art

Snider Plaza

The studio moved to a larger location to allow owner Tori Pendergrass to include a long-awaited local artist gallery, gift boutique, and evening events.

Farmhouse Delivery

farmhousedelivery.com

The online company expanded its service area to include the Park Cities, east Dallas, and other neighborhoods. It offers weekly deliveries and options ranging from meal kits, Farmhouse Kitchen dishes, grocery goods, as well as boxes of produce and meats. Deliveries in the Dallas market are every Thursday. Place orders by 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

Farmhouse Delivery (Photo: Courtesy Farmhouse Delivery)

The Bar Method

11661 Preston Road

The new 1,806-square-foot studio is the 154th nationwide but the first studio owned and operated by owner Melissa Moore. The studio offers hour-long, barre-based workouts that use isometric exercises to tone muscles, followed by stretching periods.

The Bar Method (Photo: Thomas Garza Photography)

COMING

D.L. Mack’s

6501 Hillcrest Avenue

The sixth concept for the Dallas-Fort Worth-owned and operated Valenday Hospitality Group will open in the former Biscuit Bar location. The reimagined 2,400-square-foot space will feature an outdoor garden patio. Its menu will include D.L. Mack’s Chicago-style cracker crust pizza, the “World’s Coldest Martinis,” and other elevated takes on classic American dishes inspired by Chicago eateries.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected] for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.